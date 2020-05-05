TİKA Provided Medical Supplies to the Kingdom of Lesotho to Support Its Fight against COVID19

As part of the assistance activities carried out by Turkey to combat the global COVID-19 outbreak, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided medical supplies to the Kingdom of Lesotho to be distributed to healthcare institutions in the region of Teyateyaneng Berea, which is 40 minutes from Maseru, the capital of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

In his speech during the delivery ceremony, which was attended by the officials of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Social Development, and the District Disaster Management Team; Berea District Administrator Tsola said, “I would like to thank the government of Turkey for its kindness and generosity during these difficult times.” Noting that the COVID-19 outbreak is a global pandemic, Tsola stated that the government of Lesotho has been thankful for the projects implemented by TİKA, and expressed his gratitude to the Turkish people and TİKA.

As part of the fight against COVID-19, disinfectants, gloves, and masks were provided to relevant government officials to be distributed to 3 hospitals and 20 clinics in the most impoverished regions of the Kingdom of Lesotho, which is completely surrounded by South Africa.

Turkey’s Ambassador to Pretoria Elif Çomoğlu Ülgen, who is also accredited to Lesotho, said that TİKA is a brand in the field of humanitarian and development assistance in Sub-Saharan Africa. She added that TİKA, a reflection of Turkey’s charitable nature, extends its helping hand to even the most remote corners of Africa during this period when borders are closed and even basic supplies are procured with difficulty due to the threat of COVID-19. Ülgen stated that Lesotho’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Lesego Magothi was also grateful to TİKA for its assistance and hoped that such assistance activities would continue increasingly.

TİKA’s Pretoria Program Coordinator Mehmet Akif Şekerci said that they provided cleaning supplies, hygiene products, and medical supplies to be distributed to hospitals, healthcare institutions, and families in need in Lesotho as part of the medical support provided by Turkey against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Şekerci noted that Turkey has taken a large number of early measures since the first day of the global outbreak to minimize the effects of the virus, and continues its fight and efforts determinedly with all the relevant institutions. He stated that as a reflection of its solidarity during difficult times, Turkey also supports those in need abroad who have difficulties due to this outbreak.