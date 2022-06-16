Lesotho: Windstorms - Final Report, DREF Operation n° MDRLS005

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

At the end August 2021, Lesotho experienced windstorms leading to destruction of shelter, food stuff, and household items in the districts of Qacha’snek and Thaba Tseka. An initial assessment was conducted by the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) through the District Disaster Management Team (DDMT) and the Lesotho Red Cross Society (LRCS). Findings from this assessment indicated that approximately 2,550 people (510 households) were affected by this disaster. Out of the affected households, 162 households had their homes destroyed and had to be hosted by neighbours or relatives. The remaining 348 families whose houses were damaged used the undamaged parts of their houses, although having lost their basic household items.

In response to the above, a DREF Operation was launched on 03 September for CHF 174,013 to meet the needs of 2,550 people (510 households) in the two districts of Thaba tseka and Qacha’snek by supporting them with immediate food support, temporary shelter materials, WASH, and psychosocial support.