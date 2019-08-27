Lesotho: Vulnerability Assessment Committee Results 2019

Overview

The current deterioration in the food security situation in Lesotho is driven by a severe drought and a general increase in food prices. Food availability from household production has decreased and food access has declined due to poor purchasing power.

Even though the cereal deficit will be likely covered by imports from South Africa, the poor climate outlook and possible reduction in agricultural labour opportunities, together with possible price hikes, indicate that the situation is likely to deteriorate. Between October 2019 to March 2020, about 30 per cent of the rural population – over 433,000 people – will require humanitarian assistance, compared to 18 per cent in 2018. In addition, 13.3 per cent of the urban population – about 75,000 people – will also require humanitarian assistance, compared to 9.2 per cent in 2018.