22 Dec 2018

Lesotho Remote Monitoring Update, December 2018

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 21 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (384.83 KB)

Significantly below-average rainfall and high temperatures at the start of season

Key Messages

Significantly below-average rainfall and high temperatures have characterized the start of season, negatively affecting agriculture activities. Labor opportunities continue to be limited in many sectors and as a result, poor households have below-average income with which to purchase food from markets. Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are expected by early 2019. However, outcomes are expected to improve to Minimal (IPC Phase 1) or Stressed (IPC Phase 2) depending on the harvest.

At the end of November, many areas in Lesotho recorded a late start of season by 40 days or more. The window for planting is closing for typical varieties of maize, which is likely to negatively impact the entire growing season. A prolonged delay in planting reduces the length of the growing season and increases the risk of crop damage due to frost in March/April.

Between August and October, WFP/Bureau of Statistics price data indicated maize meal prices in Maseru market were relatively stable, although trending slightly above the five-year average at about 3 percent above the five-year average. Market food supplies remain stable with consistent imports from South Africa.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.