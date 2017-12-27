Lesotho Remote Monitoring Update, December 2017

A later than normal start of seasonal rains experienced across most of the country

Key Messages

The start of the rainfall season was delayed by 10 to > 40 days in several parts of the country. This later than normal start of rainfall has delayed planting activities, resulting in reduced incomes for casual-labor dependent households for the months of November and December. Delays in weeding opportunities are also expected in the coming months.

Maize meal prices in Maseru appear to be following normal seasonal patterns and is slightly above the four year-average, but much lower than prices during the same time last year. Increasing prices during the December-March period will reduce purchasing power for many poor households, contributing to some livelihood protection and marginal consumption gaps.

Income sources for poor households usually comes mainly from agricultural labor opportunities, but with the delayed start of season, household income levels are lower than normal in November and December and this will probably not be enough to meet all household demands (including festive season, school fees, and inputs). Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are expected in these areas through March 2018, with a chance of Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes among households in isolated areas.