27 Dec 2017

Lesotho Remote Monitoring Update, December 2017

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 27 Dec 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (282.74 KB)

A later than normal start of seasonal rains experienced across most of the country

Key Messages

The start of the rainfall season was delayed by 10 to > 40 days in several parts of the country. This later than normal start of rainfall has delayed planting activities, resulting in reduced incomes for casual-labor dependent households for the months of November and December. Delays in weeding opportunities are also expected in the coming months.

Maize meal prices in Maseru appear to be following normal seasonal patterns and is slightly above the four year-average, but much lower than prices during the same time last year. Increasing prices during the December-March period will reduce purchasing power for many poor households, contributing to some livelihood protection and marginal consumption gaps.

Income sources for poor households usually comes mainly from agricultural labor opportunities, but with the delayed start of season, household income levels are lower than normal in November and December and this will probably not be enough to meet all household demands (including festive season, school fees, and inputs). Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are expected in these areas through March 2018, with a chance of Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes among households in isolated areas.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.