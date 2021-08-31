Lesotho Remote Monitoring Update, August 2021

Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes emerge as own produced food stocks deplete

KEY MESSAGES

After a few months of consuming own produced cereals, very poor households are beginning to deplete their stocks. Typically, very poor households' own produced grains last for about three to four months in an average year. As own stocks deplete, households are slowly beginning to rely on the market. While they can still afford their food needs, some households are diverting some income for other basic non-food needs towards food leading to Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes. From October, the number of very poor and poor households who will marginally meet their food needs will increase due to below-average purchasing power, leading to the re-emergence of Crisis (IPC Phase 3) in some districts.

As the 2021/22 rainfall season nears, some farmers are already starting to prepare for the coming cropping season, especially in the mountains, where farming activities typically begin around October. Key informants report that farmers are already engaging in land preparation which is expected to peak in September and October as the planting period approaches. In the mountains, early planting, which typically happens in October, is likely to be timely this year due to availability of residual moisture available from snowfall. Lesotho received typical snowfall this year due to a severe winter experienced.