Lesotho Remote Monitoring Update, April 2019

Food security outcomes will improve in the near-term, despite an anticipated below-average harvest

KEY MESSAGES

• Many poor households continue to face food consumption gaps resulting from limited market access due to below-average incomes and delayed harvests. Although some households are currently consuming green foods, the level of green consumption this year is below average. Typically, household food consumption improves with the harvest in April, however, due to the delayed and poor performance of the 2018/19 rainy season the majority of poor households continue to be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).

• Crop conditions remained average to poor despite the slight improvement in rainfall in February/March. Although continued rainfall is expected to support crop development through May, there is an increasing risk of frost as the season progresses. The LVAC rapid assessment reports that almost 49% of households cultivated a smaller land area than the previous season.

Given the above conditions, a below-average harvest is likely.

• The price of maize meal in Maseru market has steadily increased since January, due to increases in maize grain prices in South Africa source markets and the anticipated below-average production. Price projection by FEWS NET (Figure 1) indicates that maize meal prices will likely increase through June 2019, but stabilize between July and September. Markets remain well stocked and households will be able to purchase food as long as they have access to income.