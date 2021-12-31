Lesotho: Remote Monitoring Report - Food security outcomes are expected to improve to Stressed (IPC Phase 2) in April with the harvest, December 2021

Key Messages

As the lean season progresses, household food stocks from own production are depleted, with reliance on markets for food increasing for many poor households. While food imports from South Africa are flowing smoothly, low cereal stocks, persistently high food prices, and lower than average income continue to impinge on household economic capacity to access food. This is expected to drive Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes through the lean season in southern parts of Lesotho.

Wet conditions during late 2021 and favorable rainfall forecast for the remainder of 2021/22 production season are expected to drive normal farming activities. Planting has progressed normally and is likely to be completed by the end of December as typical. The high prices of fertilizer, agrochemicals, fuel, and gas will likely somewhat limit access to inputs. With the normal area planted, production prospects for the 2022 harvest are near average. Increased domestic cereal output could improve domestic supply in May 2022.