Lesotho Lowlands Water Development Project - Phase II

ABSTRACT

The development objective of the Second Phase of Lowlands Water Development Project for Lesotho are to: (a) increase water availability and access to improved water supply services in two priority zones; and (b) improve technical and financial performance of Water and Sewerage Company (WASCO).The project has four components. First component, Water Supply Investments in Zones 2 and 3 will finance a program of activities designed to improve access to reliable domestic and industrial water supply services within Zones 2 and 3, specifically the towns of Maputsoe and Hlotse, and settlements and villages along the transmission pipeline route; Second component, Capacity Building, Institutional Strengthening and Project Management will strengthen sector institutions, support implementation of the Lesotho Lowlands Water Supply Scheme (LLWSS), and develop a comprehensive Strategic Sanitation Plan through financing of consultancy services, systems, and equipment to support three broad categories of activities; Third component, WASCO Performance Improvements will support WASCO in improving its performance through a mix of institutional strengthening complemented by results-based payments with disbursement dependent on verifiable achievement of targets set in three Disbursement-linked Indicators (DLIs); Fourth component, Contingent Emergency Response Part (CERC) will provide immediate and effective response to said Eligible Crisis or Emergency, defined as an event that has caused, or is likely to imminently cause a major adverse economic and/or social impact associated with natural or manmade crises or disasters.

