Lesotho Key Message Update: The ongoing harvest drives improvements in household food and income access, May 2022

Key Messages

As the harvest is fully established across much of Lesotho, households are accessing food from own production. Most poor household income is below average due to low payment power by the better-off due to high inflation and lower income from labor in South Africa coupled with a below-average 2022 harvest. Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are still expected through at least September as household income remains below average, limiting the purchase of other non-food needs.

The harvest is expected to peak between June and July. Most poor households access own-produced food while accessing income from harvesting labor, land preparation, and planting for winter production. Although a below-average 2022 harvest is expected, households will likely continue consuming food from own production through August/September.

Maize meal prices were stable between March and April and about 15 percent higher than the five-year average. Wheat flour prices were stable month on month while nearly 39 percent higher than average. Price pressures are expected to persist amid high global prices for fuel, fertilizer, energy products, and high shipping costs. In March, annual inflation was stable at 7.2 percent compared to 7.5 percent in February. In March, the month-on-month inflation rate accelerated to 0.8 percent from 0.3 registered in February, mainly driven by price increases in electricity, gas, transportation, and food.