Lesotho Key Message Update, May 2018

Food access improves with ongoing harvests

Key Messages

As a result of the ongoing harvests the majority of the country is currently facing Minimal (IPC Phase 1) food security outcomes. Preliminary findings indicate that crop production for the 2018 season will be below average and most poor households will finish their food stocks much earlier than normal. From June to September Stressed (IPC Phase 2) area outcomes are projected as food security is expected to deteriorate among poor households that experienced a below-normal harvest.

The Lesotho Vulnerability Assessment Committee (LVAC) is currently carrying out the Annual Vulnerability Assessment and is expected to provide a comprehensive picture of the national food security situation for 2018/19 over the next several weeks.

Ongoing harvests are providing labor opportunities for very poor and poor households. Although labor opportunities are below normal, income from the labor is allowing households to make food purchases. New supplies from the harvest are gradually filling markets.

Crops, especially beans, were damaged by the unusual heavy rains received in April and May. However, the rains and early snow were also a positive development in terms of providing the required soil moisture for winter cropping. The late season rains will also help to recharge water bodies, improving water availability for livestock and human use.