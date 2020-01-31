Lesotho Key Message Update: Increases in rainfall during December and January improve cropping prospects in Lesotho, January 2020

Key Messages

Rainfall improved in December 2019 and January 2020, following a delayed and below-average start to the season. This has led to increases in planting, although area planted is reported to be below average. Rainfall since December has facilitated growth of crops, most of which are in good condition but in the vegetative stage, which is behind schedule due to the late start of season. Should favorable conditions persist, households should start to access green foods in March, instead of February as is typical.

Increased cropping activities have driven improvements in the availability of agricultural labor opportunities in January. This has slightly improved households’ access to income through on-farm labor. However, since area planted is below average, opportunities for labor remain low compared to typical years. Nonetheless, some households are engaging in wet season vegetable production which is likely to improve incomes in the coming months.

Rangeland and water resources have improved with recent rainfall, although still remain below typical levels. Livestock conditions are also improving although they still need some time to fully recover. Likewise, some agricultural households lost livestock during the peak of dry season, and additional time will be required for households to fully recover their livestock assets.