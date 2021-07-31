Lesotho Key Message Update: Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes likely to emerge in October as household food stocks deplete, July 2021

Key Messages

The majority of households are currently able to meet their food needs driven by consumption of food from own production supplemented by food purchases. Some households also access in-kind payments through labor to middle and better-off households due to ongoing off-season activities such as house smearing, construction, and domestic work. While income may be slightly below average due to the indirect impacts of COVID-19 both locally and in South Africa, the available income is adequate to cover households’ basic non-food needs. As a result, most of Lesotho is currently experiencing Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes. Although, in southern areas from September, many poor households are expected to start experiencing Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes with further deterioration in outcomes into Crisis (IPC Phase 3) around October as own-produced foods seasonally deplete and staple food prices increase.

The prolonged lockdown in South Africa driven by the third wave of COVID-19 cases is likely to have some negative implications on Lesotho as these economies are well integrated. South Africa currently has restriction measures in place at Level 3 of 5. This includes reduced business hours, especially in the hospitality and entertainment industries that provide labor to some migrants. The slowdown of economic activities in South Africa will likely reduce labor migration and the flow of remittances to Lesotho, which is an important livelihood strategy for many poor households. Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Lesotho continue to increase, with the daily increase at a slower rate than during the second wave.