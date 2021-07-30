Lesotho: IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis July - September 2021 and Projection for October 2021 - March 2022

Overview

According to the results of the latest IPC Acute Food Insecurity analysis, about 179,000 people (12% of the analyzed population in rural areas of Lesotho) are facing high acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3) in the current period from July to September 2021, and may require humanitarian action to reduce food gaps, protect and restore livelihood and prevent acute malnutrition. All ten analyzed rural districts of the country have been classified in IPC Phase 2 (Stressed) in the current period. From October 2021 to March 2022, around 312,000 people (21% of the analyzed population) are projected to be in IPC Phase 3. Seven of the analyzed districts are projected to be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) in this period.

Although heavy rains destroyed some crops in January 2021, causing waterlogging in some parts of the country, Lesotho registered an improvement in crop production this year due to the good seasonal rainfall performance, after three consecutive years (2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20) of poor agricultural production. Crop production is expected to boost the economy to the moderate growth of 2.6%. The increase in crop production also resulted in improved household food access. However, some poorer households across Senqu River Valley and mountain livelihood zones are expected to experience food consumption gaps before the start of the projected period, which is normally the lean season in Lesotho. Prices of food remained higher than both last year’s and the five year average and are expected to remain high in the projected period.