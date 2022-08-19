Lesotho: IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis July 2022 - March 2023 - Published on August 19, 2022

Overview

According to the latest results of an IPC Acute Food Insecurity analysis, an estimated 229,000 people representing 15% of the population in rural areas of Lesotho are classified in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) in the current period from July to September 2022, and will require urgent action to reduce food gaps, protect and restore livelihoods and prevent acute malnutrition. Six out of 10 analyzed districts of the country have been classified in IPC Phase 2 (Stressed) in the current period while four districts are classified in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis).

From October 2022 to March 2023, an estimated 320,000 people representing 22% of the population in rural areas of Lesotho are projected to be in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis). Eight of the analyzed districts are projected to be in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis). At a country level and with regards to the weather condition itself, seasonal rainfall came with no delay. However, throughout the rainy season most areas experienced excessive amounts of rain, which destroyed some crops and caused waterlogging in most parts of the country. As a result, Lesotho registered low crop production compared to the previous year (2021) and the most recent five-year average.

A decrease in crop production and the loss of main livelihoods will cause the lean season to start as early as July versus October in a normal year; with very poor households across all livelihood zones expected to experience food consumption gaps before the start of the projected period, which is normally the lean season in Lesotho. The food insecurity status is also because of prices of food remaining higher than both last year (2021) and the five-year average and increasing inflation, which is expected to remain high in the projection period.