Lesotho - Food Security Update, January 2021

Highlights

  • All the 10 districts remain in phase 3 or worse of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) until March 2021.

  • The country tightened COVID-19 restrictions by moving from purple to red colour stage on the Risk Determination and Mitigation Framework.

  • Many households especially in urban areas continue to lose incomes during total lockdown.

  • October to December received good rains conducive for agricultural activities.

  • Planting started on time due to timely onset of the rains countrywide

  • The water tables start to improve following dry spells.

  • Normal rainfall conditions are expected in January to March 2021.

  • Casual labour opportunities improved as agricultural activities took place in rural areas.

  • Food prices remain high yet purchasing power is low for at least 40 percent of the population.  Prices of staple were higher than previous year and five-year average.  Majority of households had depleted their food stocks and food was mostly obtained through purchases.

