Lesotho - Food Security Update, January 2021

Highlights

All the 10 districts remain in phase 3 or worse of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) until March 2021.

The country tightened COVID-19 restrictions by moving from purple to red colour stage on the Risk Determination and Mitigation Framework.

Many households especially in urban areas continue to lose incomes during total lockdown.

October to December received good rains conducive for agricultural activities.

Planting started on time due to timely onset of the rains countrywide

The water tables start to improve following dry spells.

Normal rainfall conditions are expected in January to March 2021.

Casual labour opportunities improved as agricultural activities took place in rural areas.