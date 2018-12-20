Integrated Referrals and Enhanced Resilience in Lesotho
Household food and economic security affect people’s health, as well as their ability to provide basic necessities for themselves and their families. Although interrelated, among vulnerable populations these needs are often addressed by separate organizations or programs that specialize in one area or another. With this in mind, the Livelihoods and Food Security Technical Assistance II (LIFT II) project made a move to connect organizations and people in a new way.