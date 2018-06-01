FAO Project Highlights: Livestock emergency response to El Niño induced drought in Lesotho (OSRO/LES/604/USA)
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Report
Published on 01 Jun 2018 — View Original
Objective
Contribute to the protection of livestock livelihood assets and increase the resilience of livestock dependent livelihoods to disasters.
Beneficiaries reached
19 892 households.
Activities implemented
- Procured 103 veterinary kits and 35 sterilizers to equip the livestock technical staff.
- Conducted public awareness campaigns on the dangers of zoonotic diseases.
- Conducted vaccination campaigns reaching a total of 377 673 animals (cats, cattle, dogs, donkeys, goats, horses and sheep) in 19 892 households.
- Trained 29 government officials as well as NGO staff on Livestock Emergency Guidelines and Standards.
- Trained 70 area technical officers of MAFS on livestock management and animal health.
- Identified 16 communities where water tanks would be positioned.
- Provided sustainable animal watering points by constructing 16 water tanks and boreholes that would supply water to 6 000 animals.
- Sensitized livestock owners on the importance of the sustainable utilization of water resources.
- Built electrical fences and procured equipment for rangeland management in order to foster the regeneration of grazing and wetlands.
- Procured and distributed 10.1 tonnes of fodder seeds, allowing farmers to engage in fodder production and reducing the pressure on rangelands.
- Trained 254 grazing associations members in fire management techniques.
Impact
- Planted 218 ha of land for reseeding and fodder production.
- Supported an estimated 10 000 heads of cattle with the fodder produced.
- Improved access to water for animals.
- Improved animal health.
- Improved animal nutrition.