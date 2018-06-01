01 Jun 2018

FAO Project Highlights: Livestock emergency response to El Niño induced drought in Lesotho (OSRO/LES/604/USA)

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 01 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (282.37 KB)

Objective

Contribute to the protection of livestock livelihood assets and increase the resilience of livestock dependent livelihoods to disasters.

Beneficiaries reached

19 892 households.

Activities implemented

  • Procured 103 veterinary kits and 35 sterilizers to equip the livestock technical staff.
  • Conducted public awareness campaigns on the dangers of zoonotic diseases.
  • Conducted vaccination campaigns reaching a total of 377 673 animals (cats, cattle, dogs, donkeys, goats, horses and sheep) in 19 892 households.
  • Trained 29 government officials as well as NGO staff on Livestock Emergency Guidelines and Standards.
  • Trained 70 area technical officers of MAFS on livestock management and animal health.
  • Identified 16 communities where water tanks would be positioned.
  • Provided sustainable animal watering points by constructing 16 water tanks and boreholes that would supply water to 6 000 animals.
  • Sensitized livestock owners on the importance of the sustainable utilization of water resources.
  • Built electrical fences and procured equipment for rangeland management in order to foster the regeneration of grazing and wetlands.
  • Procured and distributed 10.1 tonnes of fodder seeds, allowing farmers to engage in fodder production and reducing the pressure on rangelands.
  • Trained 254 grazing associations members in fire management techniques.

Impact

  • Planted 218 ha of land for reseeding and fodder production.
  • Supported an estimated 10 000 heads of cattle with the fodder produced.
  • Improved access to water for animals.
  • Improved animal health.
  • Improved animal nutrition.

