Early Warning Climate Forecasting in Lesotho 2019-2023 - Factsheet

The Kingdom of Lesotho is a landlocked territory in southern Africa with a population over 2 million.

This project is reducing the vulnerability of agriculture, water systems, and livelihoods to climate change impacts across the country by establishing new Early Warning Services (EWS) and scaling up existing EWS. EWS is an adaptive measure for climate change, using integrated communication systems to help communities prepare for hazardous climaterelated events.

Other approaches of the project involve training activities in climate data analysis, GIS techniques, and sustainable water management.

This project is the 2nd phase of an earlier project that ran from 2011-2017, also funded by the Global Environmental Facility.