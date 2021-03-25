COVID-19 vaccine launch in Lesotho—health workers the 1st group vaccinated!

COVID-19 Vaccine in Lesotho

All health workers should be protected from COVID-19.

Many health workers have lost patients; some have seen their colleagues get sick because of COVID-19.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel as COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in the country, and health workers are amongst the 1st people to receive the vaccine.

The vaccine arrived in Lesotho on the 3rd March 2021.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign was launched on the 10th March 2021; at Scott Hospital in Maseru District.

His Majesty King Letsie III was the first to receive the vaccine.

The vaccination campaign will be rolled out for all health workers in all districts from 15th March, 2021.

Meet Gwendolyn Thenjiwe Mafuleka, a Registered Nurse

Midwife of Scott Hospital in Maseru district. ’M’e Mafuleka is among the hundreds of health workers that received training in COVID-19 patient management in 2020 that was facilitated by the Ministry of Health and partners, including the World Health Organization.

“Our patients are going to be protected from the virus and so are we,” said Gwendolyn, who has experienced being quarantined after being identified as a contact of one of her colleagues who tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020. “It was not good at all, but it was necessary. It made me empathize with my patients.”

‘M’e Mafuleka encourages Basotho to continue taking all the precautions against the virus even after they receive COVID-19 vaccination. “Keep social distancing, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask.”

Scott HospitalScott Hospital is located in Morija, a community located in the outskirts of Maseru City. Health workers from the facility have been amongst many health workers in the country who have been greatly affected by COVID-19.

But the arrival of the new vaccine promises saving lives by preventing severe disease and reducing hospitalization.