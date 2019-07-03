03 Jul 2019

Consolidation of support to the livestock sector in Lesotho building on the emergency livelihood Support

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 03 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (518.49 KB)

Project code:OSRO/LES/701/USA

Activities implemented:

  • Trained 28 local artisans to construct 40 spring water tanks and 26 animal drinking points, particularly in drought-prone areas, benefiting over 200 000 animals belonging to 40 000 households.

  • Trained 23 grazing associations (GAs) on range management practices including fodder production and the development of grazing plans, provided them with fodder seed, bush control equipment and demonstration materials to train local communities; and provided some GAs and other beneficiaries with eight varieties of fodder seeds to plant on 1 066 ha.

  • Provided each of the 23 GAs with two electric fences for sheep and goats and two fences for cattle.

  • Trained four officers from the Department of Range Resources Management on the installation and maintenance of electric fences, who rolled out training to 25 Department of Range Resources Management district level staff and members of the 23 GAs.

  • Introduced the Event Mobile Application (EMA-i) system to facilitate data collection and real-time disease reporting, procured ten smartphones and two desktop computers and trained 90 Department of Livestock Services officers on EMA-i.

  • Rehabilitated the national veterinary laboratory at the Department of Livestock, which involved the construction of a water bath and installation of a 120-kg capacity incinerator.

  • Procured and distributed ten electric cooler fridges (590-litre capacity) to ten districts.

  • Conducted a vaccination campaign to avert the spread of anthrax disease after an outbreak, with 105 153 animals belonging to 3 111 households vaccinated, and conducted trainings related to the campaign.

  • Supported the Department of Livestock Services in updating its livestock contingency plan for avian influenza.

  • Trained 40 people on Good Emergency Management Practices to build capacity for emergency disease management including preparedness and response.

Impact:

  • Enhanced households’ livelihoods by better managing, up-scaling and consolidating animals’ water and feed sources.

  • Established an effective and functional animal disease surveillance and reporting system that will benefit all livestock owners in the country.

  • Strengthened the capacities of livestock owners, relevant ministries and other stakeholders in emergency preparedness and response and developed an enabling environment for information transfer from livestock extension services to livestock owners.

  • Developed emergency preparedness response and contingency plans country-wide.

  • Contributed to improved food security and increased resilience of livestock-dependent households and communities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.