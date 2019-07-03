Consolidation of support to the livestock sector in Lesotho building on the emergency livelihood Support

Project code:OSRO/LES/701/USA

Activities implemented:

Trained 28 local artisans to construct 40 spring water tanks and 26 animal drinking points, particularly in drought-prone areas, benefiting over 200 000 animals belonging to 40 000 households.

Trained 23 grazing associations (GAs) on range management practices including fodder production and the development of grazing plans, provided them with fodder seed, bush control equipment and demonstration materials to train local communities; and provided some GAs and other beneficiaries with eight varieties of fodder seeds to plant on 1 066 ha.

Provided each of the 23 GAs with two electric fences for sheep and goats and two fences for cattle.

Trained four officers from the Department of Range Resources Management on the installation and maintenance of electric fences, who rolled out training to 25 Department of Range Resources Management district level staff and members of the 23 GAs.

Introduced the Event Mobile Application (EMA-i) system to facilitate data collection and real-time disease reporting, procured ten smartphones and two desktop computers and trained 90 Department of Livestock Services officers on EMA-i.

Rehabilitated the national veterinary laboratory at the Department of Livestock, which involved the construction of a water bath and installation of a 120-kg capacity incinerator.

Procured and distributed ten electric cooler fridges (590-litre capacity) to ten districts.

Conducted a vaccination campaign to avert the spread of anthrax disease after an outbreak, with 105 153 animals belonging to 3 111 households vaccinated, and conducted trainings related to the campaign.

Supported the Department of Livestock Services in updating its livestock contingency plan for avian influenza.