World Vision Lebanon: Humanitarian Capacity Statement (7 Aug 2020)

This document outlines World Vision's 45-year history of work in Lebanon and our initial plan to respond to the needs resulting from the catastrphic explosion that rocked Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020, leaving more than 130 dead and some 300,000 in need of shelter.

Lebanon was already going through a triple disaster before the Beirut Port Explosion: millions of refugees, a very severe economic crisis as well as COVID-19. The explosion killed over 130 people and has displaced 300,000. World Vision teams are on the ground assessing the needs of the most vulnerable girls and boys and their families.