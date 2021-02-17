World Food Programme Multi-purpose Cash Assistance in Lebanon: Social cohesion and stability between Syrian refugees and host communities

By Fiona Samuels, Francesca Bastagli and Maria Stavropoulou with Nur Turkmani, Hiba Abbani and Georgia Plank

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In response to the growing refugee crisis caused by more than nine years of devastating conflict in Syria, the World Food Programme (WFP) provides multi-purpose cash (MPC) assistance to 23,000 Syrian refugee households in Lebanon, supporting some of the most vulnerable refugees in meeting their basic needs. Hosting the largest per capita refugee population in the world, Lebanon has been coping with nine years of refugee influxes and prolonged displacements which has invariably impacted the country’s social fabric. This study examines whether and – if so – how, the provision of the WFP MPC to Syrian refugees in Lebanon shapes relations, social cohesion and stability among Syrian refugees as well as between Syrian refugees and their host communities.

The study builds on a growing body of literature on the social cohesion and stability effects of cash assistance, including in contexts of displacement, and draws on 270 interviews with Syrian and Lebanese respondents in three locations in the Bekaa Valley. Over two rounds of fieldwork in 2018-19, respondents were asked whether MPC played any role in influencing their opportunities for interactions and the nature thereof; sources of solidarity, support and tension; and experience and perceptions of discrimination, safety and security. The resulting findings are explored in this report.

As the study is based on interviews with a non-representative sample of Syrian respondents across three sites, and considers a specific MPC programme, the study findings are not nationally representative, nor do they attempt to identify causal effects of cash assistance. Rather, the study sheds light on people’s experiences of MPC in practice, and the role of specific MPC design and implementation details and how these are mediated by context. As such, this study aims to complement ongoing research studies, including impact evaluation studies based on large-scale surveys, and contribute to the growing body of literature exploring cash assistance and its effects on social cohesion and stability.

