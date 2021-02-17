World Food Programme Multi-purpose Cash Assistance in Lebanon: Protection outcomes for Syrian refugees

By Francesca Bastagli, Fiona Samuels, Maria Stavropoulou with Nur Tukmani, Hiba Abbani and Georgia Plank.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In response to the growing refugee crisis caused by more than nine years of devastating conflict in Syria, the World Food Programme (WFP) provides multi-purpose cash (MPC) assistance to 23,000 Syrian refugee households in Lebanon, supporting some of the most vulnerable refugees in meeting their basic needs. This study examines the role of the WFP MPC in shaping refugee protection outcomes. It presents the experience and perceptions of 270 respondents at three sites in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley: Baalbek, Saadnayel and Qabb Elias, drawing on in-depth interviews and focus group discussions carried out over the course of 2018 and 2019.

Three dimensions of protection are explored in this report:

Coping strategies, focusing specifically on borrowing, early marriage, child labour and pulling children out of school.

Physical security and safety, including violence and tension within and between Syrian households.

Work-related protection risks, including harassment, exploitation, workplace hazards and documentation issues.

This study contributes to a growing body of literature exploring the role of cash assistance in humanitarian and displacement settings. As it is based on interviews with a non-representative sample of Syrian respondents across three sites, the study’s findings are not nationally representative, nor do they attempt to identify tested causal effects of cash assistance. Rather, the study sheds light on people’s experience of MPC, on MPC implementation in practice and on how these are mediated by context. The study’s findings complement those arising from MPC impact evaluation studies based on large-scale surveys.

