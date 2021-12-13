Women's Barriers to Access Humanitarian Services

INTRODUCTION

With the multiple crises affecting Lebanon, vulnerable communities are increasingly relying on humanitarian services, yet the COVID-19 pandemic, and the fuel crisis, have created unique challenges which disconnect humanitarian actors from the communities that they work with. New ways of working must be adopted to maintain connection and communication with vulnerable communities in need of humanitarian services, to ensure that they can actually benefit from them. Improving humanitarian actors’ knowledge of existing barriers faced by communities to access humanitarian services, is essential in order to adopt relevant and targeted strategies to maintain communication access to humanitarian services for the most vulnerable and at-risk.

Women and girls face multiple and specific barriers to access humanitarian services linked to their gender. To date, no comprehensive research has been conducted to identify the exact nature of the barriers that women and girls face in accessing humanitarian services in the specific context that Lebanon is currently facing. Referral pathways are a key way to ensure that people in need of services are able to access the service they need. Referral data on the Referral Information Management System (RIMS) suggests that, since the beginning of 2021, 60% of persons of concern referred are women or girls. To improve the efficiency and accountability of referral pathways, and in turn women and girls’ access to humanitarian services, it is essential to investigate the challenges faced by this population group specifically to access humanitarian services.

This report brings together RIMS referral data disaggregated by gender, discussions with humanitarian service providers providing services across all sectors and areas of Lebanon, Key Informant Interviews with female community focal points and Focus Group Discussions with women and adolescent girls, to identify current barriers that women and girls face in being informed of, and accessing humanitarian services. This report then provides evidence-based recommendations to humanitarian service providers and to inter-agency coordination groups, to adapt and strengthen their engagement with women and girls specifically, with the ultimate aim of ensuring that programs are gender-sensitive, and find innovative ways to reach women and girls and, when possible, circumvent the gendered barriers that women and girls face so they can benefit from humanitarian assistance.

This report argues that, in addition to the challenges affecting all vulnerable communities in Lebanon, women and girls face additional barriers to access humanitarian services related to their gender. At the same time, humanitarian service providers suggest that they lack specific strategies to address these barriers in particular. Indeed, they fall short of adopting gender-sensitive strategies, which, in turn, results in unequal access to information and services of women and girls. Specifically, while efforts are made to mainstream gender across programs, it remains clear that gaps remain to make data collection, outreach, targeting and programing more adapted to the specific needs and barriers women and girls face.