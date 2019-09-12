12 Sep 2019

Women’s Empowerment in Lebanon: Impact evaluation of the project ‘Women’s Access to Justice’ in Lebanon

Report
from Oxfam
Published on 12 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.22 MB)Evaluation Report
preview
Download PDF (191.28 KB)Management Response

This evaluation is presented as part of the Effectiveness Review Series 2017/18. The ‘Women’s Access to Justice Programme: Phase 2 (WAJ2) in Lebanon was selected for review under the ‘Women’s Empowerment’ thematic area. The overall objective of the project was to contribute to equitable access to formal and informal justice for poor and vulnerable women in targeted countries. Phase 2 of the project was implemented from 2014 until 2017 with the support from two partner organizations.

This assessment focuses on the impact of the activities implemented by the Lebanese Council to Resist Violence Against Women (LECORVAW). It combines a quasi-experimental evaluation design with a composite index for measuring women’s empowerment. Life-history interviews were used to provide deep contextual knowledge and then analysed with a configurational analysis tool, which combines methods drawn from Qualitative Comparative Analysis (QCA) and Predictive Analytics (PA). Find out more by reading the full report now.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.