Women’s Empowerment in Lebanon: Impact evaluation of the project ‘Women’s Access to Justice’ in Lebanon

This evaluation is presented as part of the Effectiveness Review Series 2017/18. The ‘Women’s Access to Justice Programme: Phase 2 (WAJ2) in Lebanon was selected for review under the ‘Women’s Empowerment’ thematic area. The overall objective of the project was to contribute to equitable access to formal and informal justice for poor and vulnerable women in targeted countries. Phase 2 of the project was implemented from 2014 until 2017 with the support from two partner organizations.

This assessment focuses on the impact of the activities implemented by the Lebanese Council to Resist Violence Against Women (LECORVAW). It combines a quasi-experimental evaluation design with a composite index for measuring women’s empowerment. Life-history interviews were used to provide deep contextual knowledge and then analysed with a configurational analysis tool, which combines methods drawn from Qualitative Comparative Analysis (QCA) and Predictive Analytics (PA). Find out more by reading the full report now.