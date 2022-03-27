Women on the Frontlines of Healthcare in Lebanon

Lebanon’s economic crisis has only gotten worse, fueled by political hegemonies and corruption and mismanagement of resources, and further inflamed by the widespread protests against the regime, the Beirut port explosion, and finally the pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak deepened the economic crisis, leaving the country indebted, facing inflation, and a dramatically devalued Lebanese lira.

Women are pivotal figures in combating the pandemic as frontline responders, working as home caregivers, nurses, doctors, social workers, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals. Lina Atat, Anera’s medical donations program manager in Lebanon, says,

“Many women are key frontline workers against COVID-19. We know from the WHO that seven out of 10 health industry workers worldwide are women. In Lebanon, 80% of the registered nurses are women, and 18% of the government’s inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 are women. Then too, many of the national professional health associations leading COVID response and many UN agencies and international NGOs supporting Lebanon on COVID are headed by women.”

