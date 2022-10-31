Within the framework of the ‘Warm Hearts’ winter campaign Qatar Charity delegation distributes winter aid in Arsal camps

With the support of philanthropists in Qatar and within the framework of the ‘Warm Hearts’ winter campaign launched by Qatar Charity last week, a delegation from Qatar Charity distributed over two days of relief materials to prevent the dangers of winter in several Syrian refugee camps in the Arsal area, adjacent to the Syrian Lebanese border, benefiting 6,500 Person as down payment (about 1,300 families)

Variety Pack

The materials that were distributed to the targeted families in the camps, including the "Al-Wafa camp", which was damaged by a fire at the beginning of this month: tents with their installation, food baskets, and non-food items such as carpets, winter clothes, children's toys, heating fuel, blankets, Brushes, heaters, and gas cylinders.

In a press statement, Engineer Khaled Al-Yafei, Director of the Emergency and Relief Department at Qatar Charity, who is supervising the distribution operations, said that Qatar Charity, through its " ‘Warm Hearts’ " campaign, was keen to respond early to the needs of refugees for the winter season, as a contribution to protecting them from the dangers associated with this season, especially in refugee camps. Arsal, where the refugees live in harsh conditions within dilapidated tents that do not protect them from the rising cold weather, storms, heavy rain, floods, and expected snow.

early response

The Director of the Emergency and Relief Department at Qatar Charity thanked the esteemed benefactors in Qatar who were quick to donate to their fellow Syrian refugees to alleviate their repeated suffering and said that the field assessment on the ground of the needs is very large and urged the philanthropists to continue their support for the ‘Warm Hearts’ winter campaign without delay, noting that The early arrival of aid relieves refugees and displaced persons of the dangers of winter, and contributes to their avoidance of future humanitarian disasters, as happened in previous years.

It is worth noting that these distributions, which were carried out in cooperation with local relief organizations, come in preparation for the winter season when more than 60,000 Syrian refugees live in Arsal camps.

Qatar Charity recently launched its ‘Warm Hearts’ winter campaign to face the dangers of winter for the year 2022-2023 under the slogan "Do not wait...winter is coming." poor communities in 15 countries around the world, as well as an initiative for rapid intervention for emergency cases, an initiative for the elderly and aid for workers inside Qatar, at a total cost of 80 million riyals.