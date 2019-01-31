Winter Storms: Situation Report (as of 24 January 2019)

Refugees continue to be impacted by back to back extreme weather conditions. During the first storm, refugees struggled to cope with heavy snow, torrential rain and gusting winds that flooded sites and damaged shelters. This situation was compounded by a second storm, Miriam, bringing new precipitations, snow and low temperatures. This added to the already saturated lands, rivers and streams causing more floods and displacement of refugees and impacting vulnerable Lebanese. Also, tragically, four refugees, of which three are children, perished as a result of the storms.

Under the leadership of MoSA, over 60 actors through the Inter-Agency Coordination structure continue to respond to the previous storm and meet newly identified needs, whilst also putting in place further preparedness and mitigation measures. Flexible funding was identified as an essential factor for partners to be able to provide an immediate response.

Ahead of the storms, 70,000 refugees living in 850 sites were categorized as being at risk by the inter-agency response mechanisms by combining data on flood prone areas of Lebanon , with the inter-agency mapping of informal settlements. Across the at-risk areas, partners were able to identify 47,189 individuals affected in 678 sites through quick phone surveys and rapid needs assessments, with 259 in the North, 227 in the Bekaa, 119 in Beirut and Mount Lebanon and 74 in the South. Of those, 342 sites were prioritized for immediate assistance.

Close to 100 percent of immediate needs were covered. Since the beginning of the crisis, of the 47,189 people that were affected in the four regions, 42,130 were deemed to be in need of emergency assistance. They received core relief items, blankets, mattresses and winter clothes as well as initial shelter assistance. Namely, 3,802 families received weatherproofing kits (see infographic). As the storms were ongoing, 12 sites were pumped free of water and desludging took place in 71 sites that could be accessed by machinery. In total, 163 drainage kits were distributed, and have proven to be effective in digging water channels, cleaning trenches and better ensuring upkeep of previous site improvements.

Providing assistance in some areas was slow or blocked. In Beirut Mount Lebanon, there were 11 sites in Choueifat, at risk of evictions that did not receive sealing off kits or core relief items due to municipality instructions prohibiting distributions in these areas. Relocation procedures put in place by some local authorities caused delays. Also, due to heavy snowfall, Yammoune and Barqa in northwest Bekaa were not accessible to partners for some time, and a few areas of Arsal, in large informal settlements, namely in some inner alleys, were not accessible to bulldozers, with only manual removal as an option.

People most affected. Families living in informal settlements, sub-standard shelters and persons with specific needs were most affected. The non-permanent nature of the homes in the informal settlements and location put families at increased risk, especially in the Bekaa region, where 45 percent of displaced Syrians reside. In Western and Central Bekaa, areas which are flat, make water evacuation extremely challenging. In addition to those living on the Banks of the Litani River, where overflowing waters and floods are highly likely. Persons with specific needs were provided with additional support, including those with urgent medical needs, disabilities, elderly persons, and children. Refugees were referred for follow up among partners. The families of the four persons who died as a result of the storm are being assisted with psychosocial support in addition to other help. Some legal assistance was also provided when documents were lost in the storm. In some instances, cash was distributed but should be harmonized to avoid raising expectations of refugees in some areas. Basic Assistance and Protection partners are meeting to discuss the way forward and will put in place parameters to be followed should this modality of assistance continue.

Additional support to non-residential sites required. While the initial focus was on informal settlements, non-residential sites, including collective sites, are often unsafe and need support. Referrals were received throughout the storms to provide assistance for those adversely affected in these residences. The main damages sustained during the storms included water leakages, which destroyed belongings as well as caused partial collapse of roof/walls, and floods inside shelters. Temporary interventions, such as providing plastic sheeting, were provided; however, targeting these shelter types requires more time, resources and follow up, and will be conducted in the next weeks