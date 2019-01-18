18 Jan 2019

Winter Storms: Situation Report - 16 January 2019

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 18 Jan 2019
As refugees and Lebanese households continue to be exposed to adverse weather conditions, partners respond to the needs of those who have been affected and are reinforcing preparedness and mitigation efforts.

Storm Miriam began today, with strong gusts of wind expected to have reached 100 km/h, especially in northern Lebanon. Scattered rains intensified at noon accompanied with thunderstorms and torrents with mudslides, and snowfalls in altitudes. On Thursday, low temperatures and scattered showers during the morning are predicted with snow expected at 700 meters and above. The weather will gradually improve during the day turning partly cloudy in the evening, with possible ice formation on roads above 700 meters during the night. Friday, a rise in temperature is anticipated but danger of ice formation on mountain roads during the morning and at night at 800 meters and above persist.

Tragically, an eight-year-old Syrian refugee girl who fell into a canal in Saida drowned and her 21-year-old brother also perished after jumping in trying to save her. Also in Saida, a two-year old perished after parts of the roof of the family’s rented apartment caved in.

