Winter Storms: Situation Report - 12 January 2019

Lebanon started feeling the effects of a heavy storm on Sunday 6 January 2019. Heavy rain, high winds and colder temperatures were reported all over Lebanon. Some regions were affected by either flooding, strong winds, erosion or snowfall. This situation reports highlights the impact of the storm on Syrian refugees, the response that followed and preperations for the upcoming storm on Sunday 13 January

Effects of the storm continue even if extreme weather is not as likely for next week. Torrential rain and heavy snowfall started on Sunday night, and continued until Wednesday affecting 574 informal settlements, and a limited number of collective sites and residential/substandard shelters2. Next week, the forecast is predicting thunderstorms, strong winds (65km/h) and some rain is expected to start on Sunday, mainly in Mount Lebanon. Around 10 cm of snow is also anticipated in Arsal and some in Ras Ballabek by Monday. On Wednesday, a strong but short storm is predicted with winds gusting at 70km/h and 4mm rain every three hours. While the weather conditions may not be as severe as during the previous storm, they will impact already weakened ground in informal settlements.

Prioritized for next storm

For the coming week, refugees living in municipalities prioritized by Inter-Agency emergency mechanisms and at risk according to food and weather analysis are estimated at 33,000 individuals. Available stocks are suffcient to respond to the continued emergency and can cover up to 50,000 people. Emphasis will be put on hygiene, dignity and baby kits that were not distributed in all regions so far (e.g. Bekaa). Clothes and boots for adults and children are lacking and there are ongoing efforts to collect these items. Dewatering and shelter interventions ahead of and during the next storm remain top priorities.