WHO Situation Report - Lebanon blast - Issue 5 (11-14 August 2020)

SITUATION

• The death toll from the Beirut blast has increased to more than 170 people as search teams continue their rescue efforts; more than 30 people remain missing in and around the blast site. Over 6000 people in total have been injured, and more than 120 patients remain in critical condition in intensive care units across the country.

• More than 300,000 people have been left homeless as a result of the blast, of which 6000 are living in schools, and the rest living with family and friends in the community.

• As COVID-19 cases continue to increase on a daily basis, there is a critical need to amintai and expand COVID-19 response efforts while also responding to the blast emergency needs. In the days following the blast and protests, positive COVID-19 cases have been reported among health care workers and trauma patients.

• There is a need to ensure that health care workers involved in the response to the blast are protected against COVID-19, and are able to recognize symptoms among patients seeking follow-up care for trauma injuries or primary health care services. There is also a need to revive and increase public health awareness on protection measures against COVID-19, as public attention remains focused on the impact of the blast.

• A WHO-led assessment of hospitals demonstrates that three hospitals are non-functional and three hospitals are partially functional, out of a total of16 hospitals in Beirut. The estimated cost to urgently restore essential functioning of the facilites is US$ 30- 35 million, excluding the cost of replacing medical equipment.

• The Ministry of Health has established fixed posts providing free COVID-19 testing in the five areas most affected by the blast.

• The central drugs warehouse of the National Primary Health Care Center Network was severely damaged, as well as 23 Primary Health Care Centers, four of which were completely destroyed.

Immediate and efficient actions were implemented on the night of the explosion to safeguard the vaccine and acute drugs stocks, and transport them to safer storage facilities. Distribution of supplies resumed on 10 August 2020.

• WHO is playing an key role in coordinating the approximately 11 international Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs) that were deployed to support the response to the explosion. Most EMTs had expected to be engaged in trauma response, but the vast majority of injuries have been managed by national health facilities and health care providers. EMTs are now being encouraged to consider repurposing to assist with the COVID-19 response and a number have already committed to doing so. WHO is working with health authorities to establish a “twinning” arrangement between the EMTs and prioritized public hospitals.