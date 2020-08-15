WHO Situation Report - Lebanon blast - Issue 3 (8 August 2020)

SITUATION

• The death toll from the Beirut Port explosion rose to 158 people, as search teams continue their rescue efforts for the people still missing in and around the blast site.

• The Lebanese Red Cross announced that a policeman died and 238 protesters were injured in the clashes in central Beirut today during demonstrations demanding justice for victims of the Beirut blast. It added that 63 of those injured had been taken to hospital, while 175 were treated onsite.

• There is a critical need to continue COVID-19 response efforts while responding to the blast emergency needs, given the recent upward epidemiological trend. Lebanon confirmed 272 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 news deaths today. Of the new cases, 248 cases were detected locally and 24 found among incoming travellers. Total cases recorded is 6,225. Total 7,105 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

• Major concernsregarding the resurgentspread of COVID-19 are due to many factors: high risk of exposure for health workers due to crowding of emergency departments and shortages of PPEs; high risk of accelerated community transmission due to crowding; increased population vulnerability coupled with poor compliance to preventive measures and anxiety; and reduced number of beds and ICU capacity for COVID-19 care due to the blast casualties.