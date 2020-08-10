WHO Situation Report - Lebanon blast - Issue 2 (7 August 2020)

WHO teams worked through the night to sort 20 tonnes of WHO health supplies delivered from WHO’s hub in Dubai to Beirut on 5 August. The supplies were delivered to ten public and private hospitals in Lebanon and are enough to cover 1,000 trauma and 1,000 surgical interventions.

SITUATION

• The death toll from the Beirut Port explosion rose to 153 people, as search teams intensified their efforts for the dozens of people still missing in and around the blast site.

• Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with r 160 persons reported missing.

• Thousands of personal protection equipment (PPE) items stored in MOH containers have been destroyed.

• According to UNICEF, 100,000 children have had their homes damaged and are displaced in Beirut, while 120 schools serving 55,000 children are in various states of damage.

• Major challenges are being faced by the 3 psychiatric hospitals in Lebanon which have stopped admitting patients fearing spread of COVID-19 infection in the absence of adapted isolation and treatment facilities. The 2 private hospitals which had well equipped mental health facilities (St Georges Hospital and Hotel Dieu) have been severely damaged by the blast and currently not functioning.

• Large number of volunteers and scouts’ movements armed with shovels and brooms are actively cleaning the streets following the massive blast.

HEALTH NEEDS

• Ongoing trauma care through provision of medical, surgical supplies and equipment to hospitals and primary healthcare centers, and deployment and coordination of emergency medical teams.

• Assessment and management of the environmental impact of the explosion associated with potential chemical or radiological contamination

• Health facility functionality assessment is under preparation with WHO support to estimate the damage and needs of the most affected hospitals and PHCs

• Addressing humanitarian needs and public health risks associated with the displacement of 300,000 left homeless by the blast