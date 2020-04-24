WHO Lebanon COVID-19 - Daily Brief, 7 April 2020

“Today is #WorldHealthDay! I am using the opportunity to invite you all to reflect on the importance of health & think of those who are fighting day & night to keep us safe from threats like #coronavirus.” WHO DG, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Highlight

• A total of 81,235 (3,239 today) confirmed cases from 21 countries in the East Mediterranean Region and total deaths are at 4,287 (144 today).

• Lebanon is still in level 3 of COVID 19 transmission scenarios “Lebanon is experiencing cases clusters in time, geographic location and/or common exposure (Clusters of cases)”.

▪ WHO and the world commemorate nurses around the globe who are the frontline heroes fighting COVID-19.