Lebanon
WHO Lebanon COVID-19 - Daily Brief, 31 March 2020
Highlight
- A total of 53,734 (3,695 today) confirmed cases from 21 countries in the East Mediterranean Region and total deaths are at 3,099 (153 today).
- Lebanon is still in level 3 of COVID-19 transmission scenarios “Lebanon is experiencing cases clusters in time, geographic location and/or common exposure (Clusters of cases)”.
- WHO has updated the Operational guidance for maintaining essential health services during an outbreak to help countries maintain essential health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Starting Thursday 2 April 2020 at noon the current call center number will be replaced with 01-594459.