Lebanon
WHO Lebanon COVID-19 - Daily Brief, 23 March 2020
Highlight
A total of 26,970 (1,737 today) confirmed cases from 20 countries (Syria new) in the East Mediterranean Region and total deaths are at 1,871 (132 today).
As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, many countries are requesting individuals to stay at home in self-quarantine. WHO EURO has released a guide on how to stay physically active during self-quarantine.
Information can be found here.
There has been a rise in criminals disguising themselves as WHO to steal money or sensitive information. WHO urges individuals to stay alert and to verify the authenticity of the request. Information on protecting yourselves against scams as well as reporting the scam to WHO can be found here.