WHO Lebanon COVID-19 - Daily Brief, 20 April 2020

Highlight

• A total of 133,186 (4,681 today) confirmed cases from 22 countries in the East Mediterranean Region and total deaths are at 6,153 (144 today).

• Lebanon is still in level 3 of COVID 19 transmission scenarios “Lebanon is experiencing cases clusters in time, geographic location and/or common exposure (Clusters of cases)”.

• Currently, 155 COVID-19 cases have been reported as recovered by hospitals; this number might however underestimate the true number of recoveries in self-isolation.

• A total of 340 tests performed today. The breakdown is as follows:

o 340 residents 4 tested positive (1.2%)

o 0 expatriated tested