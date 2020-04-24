WHO Lebanon COVID-19 - Daily Brief, 17 April 2020

“We've consistently said that we’re all in this COVID19 pandemic together & we can only succeed as one. We need an all-of-society approach, with everyone playing their part, including the entertainment industry.”- Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Highlight

• A total of 116,220 (3,554 today) confirmed cases from 22 countries in the East Mediterranean Region and total deaths are at 5,667 (106 today).

• Lebanon is still in level 3 of COVID 19 transmission scenarios “Lebanon is experiencing cases clusters in time, geographic location and/or common exposure (Clusters of cases)”.

• A new batch of Personal Protective Equipment PPEs arrived yesterday from WHO Dubai Hub and was delivered to the MOPH preventive medicine department. It included sets of surgical masks, goggles, protective shields, nitrile gloves and gowns to serve a total of around 120 patients.

• Currently, 139 COVID-19 cases have been reported as recovered by hospitals; this number might however underestimate the true number of recoveries in self-isolation.

• A total of 1,070 tests performed today. The breakdown is as follows:

o 1,070 residents 5 tested positive (0.5%)

o 0 expatriated tested