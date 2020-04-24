WHO Lebanon COVID-19 - Daily Brief, 15 April 2020

“Each government must assess their COVID-19 situation, while protecting all citizens, especially the most vulnerable. The way forward is solidarity: solidarity at the national level, and solidarity at the global level. Together!” - Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Highlight

• A total of 110,076 (2,993 today) confirmed cases from 22 countries in the East Mediterranean Region and total deaths are at 5,496 (112 today).

• A group of scientists, physicians, funders and manufacturers from around the world have pledged to collaborate, in coordination with WHO, to help speed up the availability of a vaccine against COVID-19. Their statement can be found, against here.

• Lebanon is still in level 3 of COVID 19 transmission scenarios “Lebanon is experiencing cases clusters in time, geographic location and/or common exposure (Clusters of cases)”.

• Currently, 136 COVID-19 cases have been reported as recovered by hospitals; this number might however underestimate the true number of recoveries in self-isolation.

• As of today, a total of 2,646 expatriates have been tested for COVID-19, of which 36 (1.36%) have tested positive and are being closely monitored.

• A total of 881 tests performed today. The breakdown is as follows:

o 711 residents 12 tested positive (1.7%)

o 170 expatriates 5 tested positive (2.9%)