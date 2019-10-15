WHO EMRO Weekly Epidemiological Monitor: Volume 12, Issue 40 (6 October 2019)

Current major event

Measles outbreak in Lebanon

Since January 2019, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Republic of Lebanon is reporting a continuous surge of measles cases. Between January 1 and 6 October, a total of 1,071 suspected measles cases were reported from all governorates. Majority of cases were reported from North (576) and Beqaa (334) governorates. The most affected age groups are children <1 year to 9 years of age (898), followed by adults >25 years of age (69). Moreover, 519 cases identified were unvaccinated (See table).