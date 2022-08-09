WFP’s Economic Crisis Response: Food Assistance for Vulnerable Lebanese Families (July 2022)

In the midst of a deep economic crisis and skyrocketing food prices, WFP’s in-kind food assistance ensures 100,000 Lebanese families (400,000 people) do not go hungry

Lebanon is now in its third year of an economic crisis that has driven millions of Lebanese and refugees into poverty and food insecurity. 53 percent of Lebanese, or 2.1 million people, are vulnerable and need assistance to cope with the increasingly difficult living conditions. 46 percent of the Lebanese are estimated to be food insecure and unable to access enough nutritious food to meet their dietary needs.

As national social safety nets gradually scale-up to help curve the repercussions of the financial downfall,

WFP’s in-kind food support has so far ensured that 100,000 Lebanese families do not go hungry.

Food parcels provide beneficiaries access to food at a time when inflation and currency depreciation have rendered basic commodities out of reach for many.

Food prices have increased by more than 15 times since October 2019, while people’s purchasing power has significantly decreased and unemployment rates have risen. Meanwhile, the global repercussions of the Ukraine crisis have had a notable impact in Lebanon - a country that heavily relies on food imports. Increased global prices of food, namely wheat and oil, coupled with increased fuel prices following the conflict in Ukraine, have entailed further inflation in Lebanon.