WFP VAM | Food Security Analysis - Lebanon Market Monitor, October 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• Chronic political deadlock and uncertainties over constitutional deadlines have driven the parallel market exchange rate to new records, with the latter breaking the LBP40,000 per US dollar barrier in midOctober.

• The announced devaluation of the Lebanese peg to LBP15,000 to the US dollar could increase prices throughout sectors, including essential goods, despite government reassurances. The implementation of the devaluation is to be closely monitored by WFP and its partners.

• On the macroeconomic front, the passage of the 2022 budget law and the Lebanese-Israeli maritime border deal have not translated into increased confidence in the capacity of the economy to recover.

Moreover, the Central Bank's printing of more than LBP20 trillion since early September is a harbinger of future currency depreciation to come.

• All of these developments have affected negatively the critical sectors of energy and telecommunications, with generator and transportation prices increasing relentlessly while new data bundles witnessed a 145% price increase in August 2022 alone due to new tariffs.

• Transfer value coverage of the food SMEB remains higher for Lebanese beneficiaries enrolled in the NPTP (74%) than refugee beneficiaries (51%), while coverage of the non-food SMEB remains low for both (respectively 18% and 20%).

• Supply chain data reveals that 80% of shops have enough stock to last for two weeks or more and that deliveries are not disrupted.

• September 2022 saw year-on-year inflation of 162% throughout commodities, driven mostly by food (+208%) and energy (+281%) inflation.

• Accordingly, the value of the full SMEB in Lebanese pounds continued its increase, reaching LBP9.9 million per family in September 2022, compared with LBP3.7 million in September 2021. Even converted to US dollars, these price increases are still felt, albeit more tenuously, with the full SMEB reaching $272 per family in September 2022, compared with $224 in September 2021.

• Although all SMEB components have been affected by the year-on-year price increases since September 2021, some items have showcased greater variations, chief amongst which are bread (+247%), carrots (+225%), and toilet paper (+212%).