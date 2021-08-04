WFP’s Economic Crisis Response: Food Assistance for Vulnerable Lebanese Families

In the midst of a deep economic crisis and skyrocketing food prices, WFP’s in-kind food assistance will ensure 100,000 Lebanese families (400,000 people) do not go hungry

Since 2019, Lebanon has faced a series of challenges that eroded people’s ability to afford food, shelter, and healthcare across all populations, including the Lebanese. This has meant that WFP’s role in providing life-saving food assistance in Lebanon was no longer aimed solely towards refugees, but to the hard-hit Lebanese as well.

Today, with the persisting financial collapse and the lack of adequate social safety nets to cushion the impact of these shocks, many Lebanese, including women and children, are faced with a serious threat to their food security. Lebanese families’ ability to afford adequate and sufficient food, especially for the poorest and most vulnerable, has been drastically reduced due to food price inflation combined with overall inflation, devaluation of the Lebanese lira against the US dollar, unemployment, and salary cuts.

Now, well over half the Lebanese population is estimated to be living below the poverty line with over a third estimated to be extremely poor – or ‘food poor’.

In order to protect the lives, livelihoods, and dignity of the poorest and most vulnerable during this crisis, WFP is scaling up from 62,500 Lebanese families (250,000 people) to provide unconditional in-kind food assistance to 100,000 Lebanese families (about 400,000 people) across the country.