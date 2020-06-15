WFP Lebanon: Trucks intercepted in Tripoli, North Lebanon were carrying food assistance destined to Syria

WFP statement offering clarification on recent media and social media coverage regarding trucks carrying food parcels that were stopped in Tripoli, north Lebanon.

Beirut, Lebanon -- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) wishes to clarify and confirm that the trucks intercepted on Friday, 12 June and Saturday, 13 June in Tripoli were carrying life-saving WFP food assistance to Syria.

Two of the trucks, which left with a number of other trucks from the Port of Beirut en route to WFP’s Syria offices, were stopped once they reached the northern city of Tripoli after their drivers were accused of carrying smuggled goods from Lebanon by protesters. WFP wishes to confirm that these trucks were carrying bags of sugar clearly marked with the UN WFP emblem and were part of a convoy consisting of 39 trucks that were on their way to Syria. All food items in the trucks were imported from international markets through the Port of Beirut.

“WFP has been transporting life-saving food assistance in-transit through Lebanon to vulnerable families in Syria since 2011 and has been coordinating with the Lebanese authorities”, said Abdallah Al-Wardat, the Country Director and Representative of WFP in Lebanon, adding: “This food assistance was destined to reach families and individuals impacted by the war in Syria. WFP is grateful for the significant support of Lebanon for the smooth coordination and transportation of essential assistance to Syria through its borders.”

In Lebanon, WFP has been providing essential assistance to vulnerable Lebanese and refugee families since setting up office in 2012.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

