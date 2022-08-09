WFP Lebanon: Supply Chain at WFP Lebanon (July 2022)

Enabling WFP to be at the forefront in the fight against hunger.

Prior to the start of Lebanon’s economic crisis in late 2019, the bulk of WFP’s supply chain work in Lebanon consisted of the procurement of goods and delivery of services to support its operation. This includes contracting of the Financial Service Providers (FSP) to deliver cash transfers for LOUISE agencies, including for WFP assistance, and the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP).

AGILE RESPONSE TO EMERGENCIES

In the wake of the Beirut port explosion, which destroyed the country’s only wheat silos, WFP initiated a logistics operation through which 12,500 metric tonnes of wheat flour were brought into the country. The flour came at a critical time and was distributed to bakeries to increase the weight of the subsidized bread package for two months. In the immediate aftermath of the Beirut port explosion, WFP also distributed food parcels to 2,206 Lebanese and refugees affected by the explosion before transitioning to cash assistance. In addition, WFP provided logistics support to NGOs and other UN agencies responding to the Beirut blast.

EXPANDING SUPPLY CHAIN CAPACITY TO MEET GROWING NEEDS

The economic crisis and Beirut port explosion, both of which put food security at a great risk in Lebanon, led to an increased demand for expanded supply chain capacity in Lebanon. As the economic crisis continues to deepen, affecting the livelihood and food security of both the refugee and Lebanese populations, WFP’s role in assisting the Lebanese grows by the day.

To continue and scale-up the delivery of this type of assistance to Lebanese, WFP’s supply chain necessitated significant augmentation, and within a very short timeframe.

WFP began its economic crisis response for vulnerable Lebanese in 2020, through which beneficiaries are assisted via food parcels. With the goal of reaching 100,000 vulnerable Lebanese families through food assistance, WFP adopted a dual sourcing strategy for food parcels. Currently, 80 percent of the food is procured internationally as it is more cost efficient. Meanwhile, the remaining 20 percent is sourced locally through two suppliers, ensuring timeliness, benefiting the local economy, and acting as a contingency in case of delays in international shipping.