WFP Lebanon Situation Report - October 2022

IN NUMBERS
3,563,300 people in need of assistance
1.8 m people assisted in October 2022
USD 23 m cash-based transfers made
4,700 MT of food distributed
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Despite receiving assistance, 66 percent of Syrian beneficiary households did not have the economic capacity to meet their basic needs. This was mainly driven by inflation: as prices continued to rise, cash assistance was insufficient to cover survival needs. Debt levels increased at the same time, mostly to safeguard households’ access to food (Basic Needs Outcome Monitoring for Syrian Refugees, June 2022).
-
Marking 10 years in Lebanon since it started its refugee response in 2012, WFP hosted a photo exhibition in Beirut on 20 October.
SITUATION UPDATE
-
The price of the food Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) reached an all-time high in September of LBP 988,000 per person/month, a 12 percent increase over the previous month. The increase is the result of currency depreciation in September, coupled with the full lifting of subsidies on fuel and gas.
-
As of 31 October, more than 1,400 suspected cases of cholera have been reported in Lebanon, including 381 confirmed cases and 17 deaths. While vaccination is ongoing, the spread is directly impacting vulnerable communities as access to safe drinking water and medical services remains challenging.