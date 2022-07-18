WFP Lebanon Situation Report – June 2022

In Numbers:
- 3,563,300 people in need of assistance
- 1,699,000 people assisted in June 2022
- USD 25 m cash-based transfers made
- 5,100 MT of food distributed
Highlights:
- Despite the stability of the market rate in June, the price of the minimum food basket notably increased 6.6 percent month over month, from LBP 792,000 in May to LBP 844,000 in June following global fuel price increases.
- The average time it took beneficiaries to withdraw their cash assistance from ATMs noticeably decreased between January and June 2022 as a result of WFP’s mitigation measures. WFP and LOUISE agencies are looking further into improving beneficiaries’ access to and experience of redemption of their assistance.