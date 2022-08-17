WFP Lebanon Situation Report – July 2022

IN NUMBERS

1,655,000 people assisted in July 2022

USD 25m cash-based transfers made

3,563,300 people in need of assistance

2,715 MT of food distributed

HIGHLIGHTS

• A number of businesses who benefitted from support through the Food System Challenge are launching new food products, including the Lebanese company Levant Beverage & Dairy Industries SAL, which launched its product line Dairiday.

• The value of the national currency, which has been stabilized at LBP 29,000 to the dollar by the Central Bank through circular 161, is resuming its downward trend. As of 12 August, the informal market rate is trading at LBP 32,000 to the dollar and is expected to keep depreciating.