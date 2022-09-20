WFP Lebanon Situation Report – August 2022

IN NUMBERS

3,563,300 people in need of assistance

1,570,000 people assisted in August 2022

USD 29m cash-based transfers made

2,100 MT of food distributed

HIGHLIGHTS

• WFP expanded the number of cash redemption points to include branches of Money Transfer Operators (MTOs) for both refugee and Lebanese families receiving cash assistance. Beneficiaries who redeemed their assistance at MTOs reported lower transportation fees and reduced time to withdraw cash.

• The scale-up of the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) has reached over 80 percent of the target to provide 75,000 of the most vulnerable Lebanese families with monthly cash assistance for food and other basic needs. In August, 12,600 families received assistance through the NPTP for the first time.

SITUATION UPDATE

• The price of the food basket monitored by WFP, the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB), increased from LBP 844,000 in June to LBP 860,000 in July and is expected to keep increasing in the coming period. Since the beginning of 2022, food prices have increased by 30 percent and since the start of the crisis in October 2019 by more than 2,000 percent, or 21-fold. The continuing rise in food prices, coupled with mounting challenges to access basic services and shrinking purchasing power, is making life increasingly difficult for the 54 percent of Lebanese and 88 percent of Syrian refugees who are vulnerable and in need of assistance.

• Internet and landline shutdowns hit several regions across Lebanon by the end of August after staff of the state-owned telecommunications company Ogero went on strike to demand higher wages. WFP is engaging with partners and service providers on their business continuity plans and potential mitigation measures to ensure continued delivery of assistance.